BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A string of lights spotted over the sky in north-central West Virginia caught the attention of many people Thursday night.

They were not UFOs. Instead, the lights were Starlink Satellites launched by SpaceX.

SpaceX says Starlink is a constellation of thousands of satellites that are designed to provide high-speed broadband internet capable of supporting streaming, online gaming, and video calls.

Submitted by Channon Humphrey

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket took 56 satellites to orbit on Thursday from Cape Canaveral.

Below are some of the photos viewers sent to 5 News showing the satellites:

Starlink Satellites light up West Virginia skies (Morgan Summers)

Starlink Satellites light up West Virginia skies (Morgan Summers)

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.