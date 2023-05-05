Susan Diane Crislip-Cochran, 67, of Jane Lew, gained her wings while surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. Susan was born in Clarksburg on April 24, 1956, a daughter of the late Hoy Archibald Crislip and Gladys Alma Worth Crislip. In addition to her parents, Susan was preceded in death by three brothers: Robert Winfield Crislip, Dale Crislip, and Don Lee Crislip. On December 14, 1991, Susan married Ronald Cochran and together they shared the joys of marriage and raising their son. He loved her beyond words, and will miss her beyond measure after thirty-one wonderful years of marriage. Forever cherishing their memories of Susan are her husband, Ron Cochran of Jane Lew; one son, Aaron Cochran and wife, Chelsea, of Bridgeport; one grandson, Carson Cochran; one brother, Larry Crislip of Clarksburg; two brothers-in-law: Bill Cochran and wife, Michele, of Good Hope, and Stevie Cochran and wife, Amy, of Buckhannon; and several nieces and nephews. Susan was a 1974 Bridgeport High School graduate. She was employed with Auto Round Up Publications until her retirement in 2018 after thirty-three years of service. Susan loved sunny vacations on cruise ships and never missed a chance of having her toes in the sand. She was a member of the Flockers Camping Group and enjoyed her time spent riding and camping with the other members during the summertime. Susan enjoyed spending time on her deck with her puppies and hummingbirds. Most of all, Susan loved being a Mimi and enjoyed every minute spent with her grandson Carson. The love Susan had for her family will be carried in their hearts for many years to come. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, May 7, 2023. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 8, 2023 in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Celebrant Garrett Davis officiating. Interment will follow at Bridgeport City Cemetery. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Susan Diane Crislip-Cochran. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.