Warm, sunny start to the weekend!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After a chilly, rainy and snowy start to the week, this Friday will end the work week with sunny skies and nice temperatures. As for how long the nice weather will last, and what next week will be like, find out in the video above!

After our region saw chilly temperatures and rain and snow at the start of the week, a high-pressure system will push east of North-Central West Virginia today, resulting in sunny, warm conditions. This afternoon, skies will be mostly sunny, with upper-level clouds in the region. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the upper-60s, just a few degrees below average for this time of year. Overnight, skies will be partly cloudy, with light winds. Temperatures will drop into the mid-40s. Tomorrow afternoon will be warmer still, with highs in the low-to-mid-70s, around average for this time of year. Winds will be light, and skies will be partly sunny, with scattered cloud cover in the afternoon. So tomorrow will be great for going outside. Then on Sunday evening, a warm front will lift into NCWV, ahead of a low-pressure system. Rain showers will ride along that front and push into our region during the evening hours, and we might even see a thunderstorm or two. The low-pressure system will continue pushing toward West Virginia early next week, so more showers and scattered thunderstorms are expected on Monday and Tuesday. Then towards the middle of the week, the system will push east and take the rain with it, and a high-pressure system keeps our region dry for the rest of next week. All the while, temperatures will stay in the mid-to-upper-70s. In short, today will end the first work week of May on a nice note, the weekend will be clear and seasonable, and rain showers will push in next week.

You can learn more about the forecast coming up on Midday and other newscasts, or keep an eye on our social media pages. And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Patchy fog during early morning hours. Then mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. High: 70.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies. Low: 43.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies. High: 78.

Sunday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours. Otherwise, mostly cloudy skies. Southwest winds of 5-10 mph. High: 73.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.