Buckhannon man goes missing, police asking public for help

Was last seen walking downtown on Wednesday
Buckhannon police searching for missing man
Buckhannon police searching for missing man(MGN)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Buckhannon man was reported missing this afternoon.

According to the city’s Facebook page, Robert Stout, a 41-year-old male, was reported missing by his brothers John and Kenneth Stout.

Officials say Stout was last seen the late afternoon of Wednesday, May 3, 2023, walking downtown.

He was last known to be wearing a green Carhartt-type jacket, blue jeans, and brown velcro sandals. He’s described as roughly six-feet tall, 145 pounds, with long brown hair. Robert is also known to typically wear a hat backward.

5 News reached out to the Buckhannon Police Department for a photo of Stout and we are still waiting to hear back.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Officer Angel McCauley.

Those with information about Stout’s whereabouts can also call the Upshur County Communication Center at (304) 472-9550.

This is a developing story. You can stick with 5 News for the latest.

