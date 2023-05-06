Clarksburg First Fridays hold activities for Cinco de Mayo

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - In Clarksburg, First Fridays had several activities going on for Cinco de Mayo.

One of the many events was a bike night at Mr. Taco.

The restaurant held a special taco and salsa bar all day in celebration.

Tim Miley with Miley Legal was one of the sponsors for the bike night and said they couldn’t have picked a better day and place for the event.

“Do it here at Mr. Taco, which is also appropriate given that it’s Cinco de Mayo. Now we are just going to have a good evening with a lot of good food and fellowship,” he said.

The event was co-sponsored by RG’s Almost Heaven Harley-Davidson.

Marketing Director Traci Nicholson said there they were happy to have live music, bike games, and raffles.

“We’re just excited to have a bike night. The weather rained on us last weekend, and we have some charities and events that are promoting their stuff tonight, and it is just a beautiful night to come to town,” she explained.

Downtown, there were several vendors open, including a station for kids to make their piñata and take selfies.

The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center was also showing Encanto at 7 p.m. in honor of Cinco de Mayo.

