Falcon Tennis Heads to NCAA D2 National Championship for First Time

Fairmont State Men’s Tennis travels to Orlando next week to play against No. 1 seed Valdosta State.
By WDTV News Staff and Atticus Pead
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Fairmont State men’s tennis team is flying higher than ever before.

The Falcons reached the NCAA Division 2 National Championship last week after defeating Edinboro University in the regional finals - they move on to play the top seed in the nation, Valdosta State, on May 11 at 8 AM.

The Championship is held at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida, and will be the first time that Fairmont State has reached the tournament in the school’s history.

The team and coaches spoke on the incredible year from the team here - see their reactions here ahead of their trip to Florida!

