Storm Potential Tomorrow

Showers and Thunderstorms Expected for NCWV Tomorrow
By Michael Moranelli
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Temperatures have luckily returned to normal after a bitter start to the week. We did get to see some sunny skies throughout the day yesterday and today, but the return of more precipitation is near as showers and thunderstorms are expected for NCWV around lunchtime tomorrow. The Storm Prediction Center currently only has our region under the threat of thunderstorms and not any other severe weather. Michael Moranelli has all the details on what you can expect for Sunday afternoon and the week ahead.

