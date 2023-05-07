BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Edward “Sonny” Allawat, 84, of Arlington Addition, Clarksburg, passed away on May 4, 2023 at Ruby Memorial Hospital, after a brief bout with brain cancer.He was born on February 18, 1939, in Arlington Addition, the son of the late Mike and Dona Laughery Allawat.Sonny was married for 52 years to Carol Ann Hardman, having preceded him in death on November 24, 2013.Surviving are two sons, Okey Glen “Butch” Allawat, of Lost Creek; Mike II, and his wife Regina of Arlington Addition; his daughter Nancy Jo Hukill, of Stonewood: four granddaughters, Desirea Allawat Votaw, Bridgeport; Rachelle Allawat Davis, Clarksburg; Megan Allawat, Arlington Addition; Joy Allawat, West Milford; four great-grandchildren, Arkadi, Presley, Colt, and Brynnleigh; three sisters, Deloris Allawat Wilson, Clarksburg; Sue Allawat Lincoln, Fort Myers, FL; Peggy Allawat, Indianapolis, IN; one brother, William “Bill” Allawat of Sardis, as well as several nieces and nephews.He was proceeded in death by his parents, in-laws, one grandson, Michael Edward Allawat; two brothers, Michael, Jr., and John; and one sister, Linda Allawat Hathaway.Mr. Allawat was a 1957 graduate of Victory High School. He served in the US Army and was employed by the A&P Store, where he retired in 1995.He was a member of the Abundant Life Church in Arlington Addition.Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Tuesday from 2:00 – 8:00 p.m. where funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Richard Wilson officiating. Interment will follow in the Sunset Memorial Cemetery where full military honors will be accorded. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home

