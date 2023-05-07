BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Leland Jackson “Pete” Freeman, 87 of West Salem and formerly of Spencer, passed away Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at Lodi Community Hospital in Ohio.He was born August 27, 1935 in Jane Lew, WV, to Thomas Albert and Ivy Myrtle (Gay) Freeman.Pete grew up there and graduated from Jane Lew High School in 1954. He later obtained his degree in Education from Salem College in Salem, WV, in 1959.He began his teaching career at Waterford High School near Marietta. After moving to Spencer, he continued to teach at Black River, Wellington, North Ridgeville, and South Amherst, before retiring from Columbia Station High School. Throughout his teaching years he held positions as an instructor in Industrial Arts and Physical Education, serving as Athletic Director, and umpiring high school baseball and softball. During the Summer months he worked as a house painter. Pete had also served with the National Guard for 11 years, and was a former member of the Spencer Volunteer Fire Department. He was a member of the Bethel Freewill Baptist Church in Mansfield. Pete had enjoyed hunting, fishing, frogging, and traveling. Loving, loyal, sweet, caring, compassionate, funny, and ornery were the best words to describe this special man.He is survived by his children, Dwayne (Lisa) Freeman of Lodi, OH, Pamela Holcomb of West Salem, OH, Debra Nixon of Ashland, and Melissa (Walter) England of Sullivan, OH; 13 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Linda; and 10 siblings.Visitation will be Monday, May 8, from 1:00 – 3:00 PM at Parker Funeral Home, 202 East Main St., Spencer, OH, where his funeral service will be held immediately following the visitation, beginning at 3:00 PM. Pastor Larry Hill will officiate.Graveside service and interment will be held on Tuesday, May 9, at 1:00 PM at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Jane Lew, WV.Online condolences may be shared at www.parkerfuneralhomes.com or www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

