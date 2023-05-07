Rain Continuing This Week

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We saw a quick round of rain showers and thunderstorms this morning, and more seem to be on the way soon. Tonight we expect to remain under cloudy skies with a few chances to see some scattered showers throughout the overnight period. We expect to see the best chances for showers and thunderstorms later tomorrow night and Tuesday morning. After that, however, we will see those skies start to clear and lead to a sunny end to the week. Michael Moranelli has the details in your First Alert Forecast.

