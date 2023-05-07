Record Crowd Can’t Lift Mountaineer Baseball Over Sooners

GRANVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - A new all-time attendance record was set tonight at Monongalia County Ballpark, as 4,387 fans came to watch what many call the best baseball team in West Virginia history.

The Mountaineers, fresh off a dominant win over Oklahoma yesterday, came ready to put on a show in the perfect weather for the crowd (many of whom stood or sat on the grass due to a lack of seats) - but the Sooners had other plans.

Oklahoma led from start to finish, firing a 2-run home run on just the third pitch of the game, and never looked back.

The Mountaineers return to Mon County Ballpark tomorrow in an attempt to win the series over the Sooners - first pitch is set for 11 AM Eastern.

See the highlights of today’s game here with WDTV Sports!

