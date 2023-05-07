Teen hit by car, life-flighted to local hospital

WHITE HALL, W.Va (WDTV) - A local teen was hit by a car outside Birchview Apartments in Whitehall and taken to a local hospital, complex officials tell 5 News.

The employee wished to remain anonymous, but told us the incident happened around 6:00 PM Saturday.

They say the girl, who they described as 14-years-old, was riding her bike down Route 250 when a car hit her.

The teen was reportedly life-flighted to a local hospital shortly after.

5 News tried to call local emergency officials, but were told they wouldn’t be able to share any information until Monday.

We are still working on finding out the girl’s condition tonight.

This is a developing story and you can stick with 5 News for the latest updates.

