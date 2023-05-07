Teen hit by car, life-flighted to local hospital

Incident happened outside Birchview Apartments in White Hall around 6 PM, employee tells 5 News
Area teen was life-flighted to a local hospital after being hit on their bike, apartment...
Area teen was life-flighted to a local hospital after being hit on their bike, apartment officials tell 5 News.(MGN)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITE HALL, W.Va (WDTV) - A local teen was hit by a car outside Birchview Apartments in Whitehall and taken to a local hospital, complex officials tell 5 News.

The employee wished to remain anonymous, but told us the incident happened around 6:00 PM Saturday.

They say the girl, who they described as 14-years-old, was riding her bike down Route 250 when a car hit her.

The teen was reportedly life-flighted to a local hospital shortly after.

5 News tried to call local emergency officials, but were told they wouldn’t be able to share any information until Monday.

We are still working on finding out the girl’s condition tonight.

This is a developing story and you can stick with 5 News for the latest updates.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Circuit Judge C. Carter Williams
Area judge fined and suspended for 6 months without pay
The Back Door in Morgantown
Morgantown bar open for decades to close
Upshur County Sheriff’s Department announces sign-on bonus
10 charged in major drug bust, Upshur County sheriff says
Buckhannon police searching for missing man
Buckhannon man goes missing, police asking public for help
FILE PHOTO of Boscov's announcement on Feb. 15.
Boscov’s announces opening date for Meadowbrook Mall location

Latest News

#12 WVU Loses to Oklahoma - WDTV Sports
Michael Moranelli's Saturday Evening Forecast | May 6th, 2023
Michael Moranelli's Saturday Evening Forecast | May 6th, 2023
Fairmont State Men's Tennis Reaches NCAA D2 National Championship - WDTV Sports
Fairmont State Men's Tennis Reaches NCAA D2 National Championship - WDTV Sports
Bike night at Mr. Taco.
Clarksburg First Fridays hold activities for Cinco de Mayo