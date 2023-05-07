West Virginia Marble Club celebrates 20 years of shows

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Today was the 20th anniversary of the West Virginia marble show. A niche hobby that so many people love. People of all ages.

Some people got their love from marbles as kids helping their parents go to work.

“Well I can tell you that my father was manager of Vitro marble company in Parkersburg and as a child I got to go with him and play in the marbles and he loved it. It was just really important to him he just enjoyed it. And he gave a lot of marbles to kids. OH YES,” said Newsletter Editor, Linda Simmons.

For Simmons specifically she says everything about each individual marble interest her from the origin of the marble to her interest in making marbles from scratch.

“I just love having the different varieties knowing who made them and collects them and we’ve had the opportunity to make marbles ourselves. I went to Jabo when they were making marbles, that was the first time other than Vitro that I could go and watch them make marbles,” said Simmons.

Marbles of all colors were at the show, blue, black, rainbow and many more. A fun way to collect a different form of art for all marble collectors.

“I think it is definitely an art form. If you see the marbles that are made there is not one that is the same, they are all unique and you’ll see talking to Sammy Hogue and how he makes his marbles it is an art. It is,” said Treasurer, Jeanne Schade.

Now the West Virginia marble show hopes to spread their loves of marbles to the younger generations. And events like these are a good way to start..

“You don’t see little kids shooting marbles anymore, the older generations grew up shooting marbles at school or on the playground now to see these young kids coming up shooting marbles is so exciting. The future is right there and we just need more and more,”

For more information on the West Virginia Marble Collectors Club you can click here.

