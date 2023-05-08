Bob Huggins under fire after apparently using homophobic slur

In the audio clip it sounds like Huggins refers to Xavier University fans as “Catholic f-gs.”
Bob Huggins
Bob Huggins(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University Men’s Basketball Coach Bob Huggins is under fire after an audio clip of him apparently using a homophobic slur surfaced online.

The comment came while Huggins was a guest on a Cincinnati sports radio talk show Monday.

In the audio clip, which can be heard here, it sounds like Huggins refers to Xavier University fans as “Catholic f--s.” He then uses the slur again.

5 News has reached out to WVU Athletics officials for comment, but so far has not heard back.

Huggins coached 16 seasons at Cincinnati and is the program’s winningest coach.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Circuit Judge C. Carter Williams
Area judge fined and suspended for 6 months without pay
MPD investigating shooting on Van Voorhis Road
UPDATE: Man killed in Morgantown shooting
Area teen was life-flighted to a local hospital after being hit on their bike, apartment...
Teen hit by car, life-flighted to local hospital
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
UPDATE: Buckhannon man found safe, unharmed, officials say
A family of an eighth-grade student is seeking $10 million after he was reportedly forced to...
Family seeking $10M from school after son forced to play cotton-picking game

Latest News

Training facility named in honor of John Romano
This craft show was a great way for people to remember his mother’s legacy
The Saltwell Pumpkin Farm hosts craft show
A dedication ceremony took place at the city park in Nutter Fort
Training facility named in honor of John Romano
Ciera Gillespie and Thomas Cunningham
Buckhannon couple involved in ‘shaken baby’ case indicted