Bob Huggins under fire after apparently using homophobic slur

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University Men’s Basketball Coach Bob Huggins is under fire after an audio clip of him apparently using a homophobic slur surfaced online.

The comment came while Huggins was a guest on a Cincinnati sports radio talk show Monday.

In the audio clip, which can be heard here, it sounds like Huggins refers to Xavier University fans as “Catholic f--s.” He then uses the slur again.

5 News has reached out to WVU Athletics officials for comment, but so far has not heard back.

Huggins coached 16 seasons at Cincinnati and is the program’s winningest coach.

