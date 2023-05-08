Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week: Dustin Keener - Grafton High School

Keener hit .570 over 9 games in April and has Grafton in the #3 seed ahead of the AA Sectional Tournament.
By WDTV News Staff and Atticus Pead
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - This week’s Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week has been selected - and we have chosen Dustin Keener, infielder/pitcher for Grafton High School.

Dustin has helped power his team to some big wins this season (defeating Fairmont State, Doddridge County twice), and hit nearly .390 over the month of April. In 9 of the 11 games from April, he hit .570, and only committed 3 fielding errors all month to go with the incredible mark.

Dustin has proven to be one of the best two-way players in baseball this season, and hopes to lead Grafton through their Class AA Sectional Tournament, starting Tuesday against Frankfort High School.

We attended Grafton’s 6-5 victory over Notre Dame High School last week - after, Dustin told us that he “struggled in March, but an opposing player’s parent came and told me to go back to the basics. That’s what I’ve done”. Since the end of March, Dustin has some of the best statistics for any high school in West Virginia.

We will be following Grafton this week in their sectional tournament and hopefully, beyond. Congratulations, Dustin!

