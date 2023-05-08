Bridgeport City Council to discuss new pool at meeting

(Pixabay | Pixabay)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport City Council is taking a big step toward getting a new pool.

The Parks and Recreation’s Director will lead a discussion at Monday night’s meeting to make the potential final plan for the pool near the Benedum Civic Center.

It’s an idea that has been in the works for months.

City Manager Brian Newton says the project is being done to enhance the property near the Benedum Civic Center.

The pool could cost more than $4 million. An exact timeline as to when it could be started is unknown.

