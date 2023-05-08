Bridgeport parks and recreation hosts second Mom2Mom sale

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Over 30 vendors loaded into the Benedum Civic Center on Sunday to sell gently used children’s clothing, gear, and toys. This is Bridgeport parks and recreation’s second time hosting the Mom2Mom sale, the first time was in January. Amy Callahan, who organized the event, says this sale is a great way for folks to get supplies for children without breaking the bank.

“I think it benefits the mothers in the community,” Callahan said. “It’s a good way for them to get rid of their stuff that they don’t want anymore. The buyers can get a good deal. Just doing that spring cleaning of getting all the stuff out.”

Callahan said she got the idea to host the Mom2Mom sale when she was living in michigan and went to an event similar to this one.

“I attended these events in Michigan,” Callahan said. “You can find these sales every weekend in the area. I was never a seller, but I did go to them to get stuff for my kids.”

Shoppers can pay by cash, mobile payment applications, and some vendors even accept item trades. Janetta Cole, a local mother, says the Mom2Mom sale is the perfect event for those who may be looking to save money.

“Clothes are expensive, very expensive,” Cole said. “Bibs can be eight dollars for a two pack, here I just bought some for three dollars. That’s really helpful.”

At the end of the event, vendors can choose to donate their remaining clothes, gear, or toys to CASA (Court-Appointed Special Advocates) for children in West Virginia, which helps children in the West Virginia court system. The next Mom2Mom sale will be in the fall.

