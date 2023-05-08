Buckhannon couple involved in ‘shaken baby’ case indicted

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - A total of 28 people were indicted in the May 2023 term of the Upshur County Grand Jury.

The most notable of those indicted is a Buckhannon couple involved in a “shaken baby” case from last November.

26-year-old Ciera Gillespie was indicted on two counts of child neglect resulting in death, and 27-year-old Thomas Cunningham was indicted on two counts of death of a child by child abuse.

Court documents say Gillespie left a home on Valley Green Dr. on Nov. 28 to go to the store and left her three children with Cunningham. A one-year-old infant was asleep in the bedroom while two other children, ages two and six, were still awake with Cunningham in the living room.

Gillespie told authorities she received a call as she was pulling into the driveway that something was wrong with the two-year-old child. As she went into the home, Cunningham reportedly handed her the child, and “his body was limp, with blood coming from his mouth and nose.”

Deputies said Cunningham called 911, and an ambulance responded. Gillespie said as her and the ambulance were leaving the home, Cunningham ran out with the one-year-old infant saying “there was something wrong with this baby also.”

Cunningham reportedly told authorities he was under the influence of drugs at the time of the incident.

Following the incident, both children died from their injuries.

Stephanie Warner, the children’s grandmother, spoke with 5 News after the incident, calling what happened to the boys “horrible” and “unspeakable.”

An indictment is merely an accusation. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

