Buckhannon couple involved in ‘shaken baby’ case indicted

Ciera Gillespie and Thomas Cunningham
Ciera Gillespie and Thomas Cunningham(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - A total of 28 people were indicted in the May 2023 term of the Upshur County Grand Jury.

The most notable of those indicted is a Buckhannon couple involved in a “shaken baby” case from last November.

Buckhannon couple charged after two toddlers die

26-year-old Ciera Gillespie was indicted on two counts of child neglect resulting in death, and 27-year-old Thomas Cunningham was indicted on two counts of death of a child by child abuse.

Court documents say Gillespie left a home on Valley Green Dr. on Nov. 28 to go to the store and left her three children with Cunningham. A one-year-old infant was asleep in the bedroom while two other children, ages two and six, were still awake with Cunningham in the living room.

Gillespie told authorities she received a call as she was pulling into the driveway that something was wrong with the two-year-old child. As she went into the home, Cunningham reportedly handed her the child, and “his body was limp, with blood coming from his mouth and nose.”

Deputies said Cunningham called 911, and an ambulance responded. Gillespie said as her and the ambulance were leaving the home, Cunningham ran out with the one-year-old infant saying “there was something wrong with this baby also.”

Cunningham reportedly told authorities he was under the influence of drugs at the time of the incident.

Following the incident, both children died from their injuries.

Stephanie Warner, the children’s grandmother, spoke with 5 News after the incident, calling what happened to the boys “horrible” and “unspeakable.”

An indictment is merely an accusation. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Click here to view the list of the other 26 indictments in Upshur County.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Circuit Judge C. Carter Williams
Area judge fined and suspended for 6 months without pay
MPD investigating shooting on Van Voorhis Road
UPDATE: Man killed in Morgantown shooting
Area teen was life-flighted to a local hospital after being hit on their bike, apartment...
Teen hit by car, life-flighted to local hospital
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
UPDATE: Buckhannon man found safe, unharmed, officials say
A family of an eighth-grade student is seeking $10 million after he was reportedly forced to...
Family seeking $10M from school after son forced to play cotton-picking game

Latest News

This craft show was a great way for people to remember his mother’s legacy
The Saltwell Pumpkin Farm hosts craft show
A dedication ceremony took place at the city park in Nutter Fort
Training facility named in honor of John Romano
Tyler Carroll was seriously injured after being hit along I-79 South near mile marker 59 around...
Major delays expected on I-79 in Marion, Mon Counties
DEA seizes 1.76M deadly doses of Fentanyl in region including West Virginia