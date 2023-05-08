Businesses prepare for major reshuffling at Meadowbrook Mall

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In preparation for the October opening of Boscov’s, some Meadowbrook Mall stores will be locating in the coming weeks.

“The targeted opening day for Marshalls in its new space is May 17,” said Meadowbrook Mall Marketing Director Ashley Cunningham. “The store now, located near Cinemark, plans to close May 14, however they are a little low on stock. When they run out, they will shut down.”

Marshalls will move into a portion of the former Elder Beerman fashion store, a larger space than the store previously occupied.

For the past week or so, Marshall’s has been reducing the price of inventory, and that clearance will continue until the temporary closing.

Books-A-Million, located across from the current Marshall’s, will also be relocating soon.

Its new home will be between Hot Topic and Hibbett Sports in the former Justice and Christopher & Banks spaces. The storefronts have been combined, so Books-A-Million will also be moving into a bigger area.

During the few days that BAM will be closed, online ordering and curbside pickup will be available.

Tru South will also be located in that vicinity - in space previously occupied by FYE - and its former storefront will be vacant for the time being, Cunningham said.

“Hopefully by June everyone will be in their new collective spaces,” she said.

In the meantime, the buildout continues on the Cinemark side of the mall for the Boscov’s store. The new façade encompasses Marshall’s, the former JoAnn Fabrics, Boardwalk Arcade and the Armed Forces Career Center. The former Elder Beerman Home Store space nor Polish Nail Bar will not be affected.

Shoppers will be able to enter the 150,000- square-foot Boscov’s via a front and back entrance, as well as two facing the interior side of the mall.

Cunningham said the mall is excited about the new anchor store.

“I think Boscov’s will be an amazing partner. The store is very committed to the community, very family-oriented and they love drawing people together,” she said. “We are excited to grow that relationship.”

The weekend-long grand opening the first week of October will include Boscov’s Charity Day on Oct. 5.

“We are doing a little off spin on Purchase with a Purpose this year,” Cunningham said. “We’re taking a pause on that, but the Charity Day will have kind of the same vibe with all proceeds benefiting non-profits.

The mall is reaching out to 300 non-profits, inquiring who wants to be involved.

Oct. 6 will feature a Family Fun Day throughout the mall and on Oct. 7, the ribbon will be cut on Boscov’s.

“We’ll fireworks and celebrations throughout the whole weekend,” Cunningham said.

Other upcoming Meadowbrook Mall events include the opening of Phantom Fireworks in the parking lot.

“They should be open June 26 and remain open throughout the first week of July,” Cunningham said.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.