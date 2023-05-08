Car crashes into Marion County home

By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WHITE HALL, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities say a Marion County home suffered heavy damage Friday night when a car crashed into it.

According to the Valley Volunteer Fire Department in a social media post, crews responded to the crash off of Colfax Rd. around 10:50 p.m. on Friday.

Crews arrived on scene to find structural damage to the home and car.

Officials say there were no reported injuries.

Crews were on scene for about two hours cleaning up the accident scene.

Officials have not released the names of the people involved.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

Below is the social media post with additional photos of the crash:

