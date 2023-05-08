Clarksburg Farmers Market preparing for opening weekend

By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s almost time for a festive and fun weekend full of events in Clarksburg.

The Clarksburg Farmers Market kicks off this weekend.

Mayor James Marino says it’s something nobody will want to miss.

“We are so excited to start the Farmers Market. Hopefully it will be a day like today. Nothing beats home-grown food that’s grown from West Virginia. I have been going for years, and we have a beautiful setting at the Tractor Supply in Eastpointe. It’s a great event for everyone to attend, and we are just excited to get this going,” Mayor Marino said.

The market will be open on Saturday at 9 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting, live music and free activities for children.

There will also be a variety of different vendors.

It will run every Saturday through mid-October.

