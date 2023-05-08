‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign reminds drivers to buckle up

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The West Virginia Coalfields Highway Safety Program will be participating in the national “Click It or Ticket” high-visibility enforcement effort from May 15 through June 4, and they are urging people to buckle up every day.

“We want seat belt use to be an automatic habit for drivers and passengers alike,” said Lt. Ballard, “It’s not just a safe thing to do — it’s the law. During the Click It or Ticket campaign, we’ll be working with law enforcement officers across local and state lines to ensure the message gets out to drivers and passengers. Buckling up is the simplest thing you can do to limit injury or save your life during a crash. We see the results of not wearing a seat belt all the time. We see the loss of life. So often, it could have been prevented.”

According to NHTSA, in 2021, there were 11,813 unbuckled passenger vehicle occupants killed in crashes in the United States. In that same year, 57% of passenger vehicle occupants killed at night (6 p.m.–5:59 a.m.) were not wearing their seat belts. That’s why one focus of the Click It or Ticket campaign is nighttime enforcement. Participating law enforcement agencies will be taking a no-excuses approach to seat belt law enforcement, writing citations day and night. In West Virginia the maximum penalty for a seat belt violation is $25.

“It doesn’t matter what vehicle you’re riding in – Pickup, SUV, UTV, family car, or even a semi, the safest way to stay safe in case of a vehicle crash is to wear your seat belt,” said Lt. Ballard. “We lost drivers and passengers from all of those types of vehicles in 2021 from our region – and nearly half of them weren’t buckled up.”

“If you know a friend or a family member who does not buckle up when they drive, please ask them to consider changing their habits. Help us spread this lifesaving message before one more friend or family member is killed as a result of not buckling up. Seat belts save lives, and everyone — front seat and back, child and adult — needs to remember to buckle up.”

For more information on the Click It or Ticket mobilization, please visit NHTSA.gov/ciot.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.