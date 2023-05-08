DEA seizes 1.76M deadly doses of Fentanyl in region including West Virginia

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDTV) - Over the past year, officials with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration seized enough fentanyl in the region including West Virginia to kill more than 1.7 million people.

According to the DEA, agents targeted Sinaloa and Jalisco, two drug cartels based in Mexico, in 28 investigations across Kentucky, Tennessee, and West Virginia as a part of “Operation Last Mile.”

Officials say the investigation, which was from May 1, 2022 to May 1, 2023, resulted in 137 arrests and the seizure of the following:

1,762,240 deadly doses of Fentanyl

544 pounds of Methamphetamine

621 firearms

Over $4 million in assets

“The Sinaloa and Jalisco cartels pose the greatest threat facing Americans today, flooding our communities with fentanyl and fake pills and killing our friends and loved ones in record numbers,” said Louisville Special Agent in Charge J. Todd Scott. “DEA will be relentless in our targeting of these transnational criminal organizations and we won’t stop until they are defeated.”

Nationwide, Operation Last Mile resulted in 3,337 arrests and the seizure of the following:

44 million Fentanyl pills

More than 6,500 pounds of Fentanyl powder

More than 91,000 pounds of Methamphetamine

8,497 firearms

More than $100 million

