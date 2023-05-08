Dominick “Nick” Del Castillo, 78, of Jane Lew, passed away on Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Pittsburgh VA Medical Center. Nick was born in Baltimore, MD, on September 1, 1944, a son of the late Nellie Louella Byrd Castillo DeMark. He was also preceded in death by his step-father who raised him, John DeMark. On July 29, 1972, Nick married the love of his life, Carol Ann Rumbach and together they shared the joys of marriage and raising their children. She will miss him dearly after nearly fifty-one years of marriage. Forever cherishing their memories of Nick are his wife, Carol Castillo of Jane Lew; two children: Nicky Davis and fiancé, Bob Carr, of Belington, and Calvin Castillo and wife, Kristen Moore, of Morgantown; and three grandchildren: Alexis Davis, Conner Castillo, and Logan Castillo. Nick spent four years proudly serving his country in the United States Marines. He was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose Local #1376 of Weston, and previous member of the VFW Post 573 in Clarksburg. Nick was Christian by faith. He loved trout fishing in the mountains, especially Webster Springs and Elkins. Nick also enjoyed spending time hunting deer and squirrel in Copley. He was a quiet person but could tell a good story. Nick was an avid football and baseball fan. You could always find him cheering on the Mountaineers and Pirates. Most of all, he enjoyed time spent with family. He will be deeply missed by all who loved and cared for him. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Funeral Services will begin at 12 p.m. on in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Father John Valentine officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Jane Lew. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, appreciate the service of Dominick “Nick” Del Castillo and it has been our honor and privilege to serve his family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

