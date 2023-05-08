First at 4 Forum: Greg Sabak

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Greg Sabak, a Morgantown heart transplant recipient who recently won two medals in the World Transplant Games, joined First at 4 on Monday.

He talked about the World Transplant Games he competed in last month in Australia, how it feels to represent West Virginia on a worldwide stage, and how he became involved with the games.

