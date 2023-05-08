First at 4 Forum: Tom Bloom

By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Monongalia County Commission President Tom Bloom joined First at 4 on Monday.

He talked about what a TIF, or Tax Incremental Financing, is, why Mon County can’t offer tax breaks or incentive to bring businesses into the area, and who is impacted by TIFs.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

