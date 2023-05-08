I-79 widening project closes off-ramp this week

By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - An off-ramp that leads off of I-79 in Marion County is closed this week as part of the ongoing widening project in Marion County.

The off-ramp of I-79 southbound at exit 133, Kingmont Rd., will be closed from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day through Sunday, April 14 for ramp reconstruction, according to the West Virginia Division of Highways.

Officials say all other ramps will remain open.

Anyone trying to exit I-79 southbound at exit 133 will have to continue south and take exit 132 before getting on I-79 northbound to exit 133.

Delays are expected, and drivers are asked to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

