Local attorney helps pay puppy’s medical bill

A puppy is going to be getting some medical help, thanks in part to a local attorney.
Tiger
Tiger(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A puppy is going to be getting some medical help, thanks in part to a local attorney.

The three-month-old puppy, Tiger, was born mostly blind and unable to use his back legs.

Veterinarians said Tiger likely suffered neurological damage in the womb.

They see he would need to see a neurologist to get help -- something that would cost thousands of dollars.

A couple fostering Tiger started a fundraiser to help with the expense.

Local attorney Dino Colombo heard about Tiger’s story through 5 News and paid the remainder of the balance of the fundraiser.

Tiger will soon be headed to see a neurologist at Virginia Tech.

