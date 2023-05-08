Local K-9 officer celebrates birthday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County K-9 Officer is celebrated his birthday on Monday!

K-9 Ion, from the Clarksburg Police Department, turned 4 years old.

He was born in Croatia in 2019 and began his formal K-9 training in Ohio in September 2020.

He works alongside his handler, Sergeant Laura McGlone, and has proved himself to be a huge asset in the fight against illegal drugs.

“K-9 Ion is probably the best partner that I could ever ask for,” McGlone said.

