Local K-9 officer celebrates birthday
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County K-9 Officer is celebrated his birthday on Monday!
K-9 Ion, from the Clarksburg Police Department, turned 4 years old.
He was born in Croatia in 2019 and began his formal K-9 training in Ohio in September 2020.
He works alongside his handler, Sergeant Laura McGlone, and has proved himself to be a huge asset in the fight against illegal drugs.
“K-9 Ion is probably the best partner that I could ever ask for,” McGlone said.
Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.