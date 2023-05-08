Major delays expected on I-79 in Marion, Mon Counties

By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials say major delays are expected on I-79 in Marion and Monongalia Counties on Monday night into early Tuesday morning.

Officials with the West Virginia Division of Highways says there will be traffic delays beginning at 9 p.m. Monday and continuing through 2 a.m. Tuesday.

The delays will be both northbound and southbound between mile markers 139 and 146, according to officials.

Crews will be removing overhead sign structures, creating the delay.

Motorists are asked to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

