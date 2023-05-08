Mary “Margaret” Davis, 70, of Jane Lew, was called Home to tend to the Lord’s Garden on Friday, May 5, 2023. She passed surrounded by her loving family at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. Margaret was born in Weston on October 20, 1952, a daughter of late Dallas John Daugherty and Pauline Brooks Daugherty. In addition to her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by three siblings: Richard L. Daugherty, Roland B. Daugherty, and Kathleen Daugherty; and one infant sister, Joyce Daugherty. Forever cherishing their memories of Margaret are two children: Thomas Harvey of Jane Lew and Rachel Pishner of Morgantown; three brothers: William N. Daugherty and wife, Carla, of Jane Lew, David N. Daugherty and wife, Linda, of Lost Creek, and Thomas G. Daugherty of Clarksburg; and several nieces and nephews who will all miss her dearly. Margaret was a Lewis County High School graduate. After graduation, Margaret attended West Virginia University and obtained a bachelor’s degree in social work. She worked as a social worker in various places over the years. Margaret was Christian by faith and had strong relationship with God. She was an outstanding gardener, and raised beautiful vegetables and flowers each year. Margaret loved bird watching, especially Blue Birds and the “chirpy committee.” Her children were her pride and joy. Margaret’s kind and caring soul will be deeply missed by all who loved and cared for her. Cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 19, 2023. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Mary “Margaret” Davis. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

