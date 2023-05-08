Michael Brian Franklin, 46, residing in Millersport, OH, and formerly of Weston, departed his Earthly Home unexpectedly on Thursday, May 4, 2023. He was born in Weston on September 23, 1976, a son of Michael R. Franklin and wife, Sharon, and Kathy Lamb Franklin Smith all of Weston. In addition to his parents, Michael is survived by his wife, Spring Lorrain Shaffer Franklin of Weston; three daughters: Briana Franklin, Kamryn Franklin, and Lindsay Hughes; one grandson, Hayden Hughes all of Weston; one brother, Christopher Franklin and wife, Ginger of Jane Lew; one half-brother, Robbie Smith and partner, DJ, of Fairmont; one step-brother, Andy Hiner and wife, April, of Buffalo Lake; two nieces: Macey and Kalea; one great-nephew, Kohen; mother and father-in-law: Wayne and Rose Neal of Weston; brother-in-law, John Shaffer and wife, Shirley, and their son, Matthew, of Weston; and several aunts and uncles that loved him. Mike was preceded in death by paternal grandmother, Mary Jo Franklin; and maternal grandparents: Orval and Juanita Lamb. Mike graduated from Lewis County High School in 1994. At an early age, Mike began playing baseball which he developed a great passion for as he continued playing through high school. He also played football and wrestled. Mike spent 18 years as a pipefitter with Union Local #189 in Columbus, OH. Before his move to Ohio, Mike was employed at Walmart in Weston. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. Over the years, Mike was fortunate enough to “bag a few deer” and was especially excited when he shot a bobcat. Mike shared his passion for fishing with his daughters and he loved taking them often. While shooting pool was another of Mike’s pastimes, a few times he entered tournaments and won. Mike also liked to sing Karaoke and have a good time. His favorite person to sing with was his father. Mike gave tremendous genuine hugs that will be dearly missed, especially by a special aunt. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 11, 2023, in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Billy Hunt officiating. Following services, Mike’s request for Cremation will be honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Michael Brian Franklin. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

