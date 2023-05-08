More than 75 waters stocked with trout by WVDNR

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVDNR has released the recent locations where trout was stocked.

The following waters were stocked during the week of May 2-6:

Anthony Creek

Back Fork of Elk River

Back Fork of Elk River (Catch and Release)

Big Clear Creek

Big Sandy Creek

Boley Lake

Buffalo Creek (Brooke)

Buffalo Fork Lake

Bullskin Run

Burnsville Tailwaters

Cacapon Park Lakes

Camp Creek

Castleman Run Lake

Clear Fork of Guyandotte River

Coopers Rock Lake

Cranberry River

Deer Creek (Pocahontas)

Desert Fork

Dog Run Lake (Upper and Lower Lakes)

East River

Elk River (Randolph, Webster)

Evitts Run

French Creek Pond

Gandy Creek

Glade Creek of Mann

Glade Creek of New River

Glady Fork

Greenbrier River (Cass)

Greenbrier River (Durbin)

Kimsey Run Lake

Knapps Creek

Laurel Fork (Randolph)

Laurel Fork of Holly River

Left Fork of Holly River

Little Clear Creek

Little Kanawha Headwaters

Lost River

Marsh Fork

Mash Fork

Mash Fork Camp Creek (Children and Class Q)

Mason Lake

Middle Creek (Berkeley)

Middle Wheeling Lake

Mill Creek (Berkeley)

New Creek

New Creek Dam No. 14

North Fork Patterson Creek

North Fork South Branch

Opequon Creek

Paint Creek

Paint Creek (Catch and Release)

Pinnacle Creek

Pond Fork

Poorhouse Pond

R. D. Bailey Tailwaters

Right Fork of Little Kanawha

Rock Cliff Lake

Rocky Marsh Run

Shavers Fork (Bemis)

Shavers Fork (Lower Section)

Shavers Fork (Upper Section)

South Branch (Catch and Release)

South Branch (Franklin)

South Branch (Smoke Hole)

Spruce Knob Lake

Stonewall Jackson Tailwaters

Sugar Creek

Summit Lake

Sutton Tailwaters

Tilhance Creek

Trout Run

Tuckahoe Lake

Tuscarora Creek

Tygart Valley River Headwaters

Upper Guyandotte River

Waites Run

Wallback Lake

Watoga Lake

Williams River

Trout stocking updates are also posted online here and are available by calling the trout stocking hotline at 304-558-3399.

While fishing for trout in West Virginia, all anglers 15 and older are required to have a West Virginia fishing license, trout stamp and valid form of identification.

