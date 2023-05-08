More than 75 waters stocked with trout by WVDNR

By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVDNR has released the recent locations where trout was stocked.

The following waters were stocked during the week of May 2-6:

  • Anthony Creek
  • Back Fork of Elk River
  • Back Fork of Elk River (Catch and Release)
  • Big Clear Creek
  • Big Sandy Creek
  • Boley Lake
  • Buffalo Creek (Brooke)
  • Buffalo Fork Lake
  • Bullskin Run
  • Burnsville Tailwaters
  • Cacapon Park Lakes
  • Camp Creek
  • Castleman Run Lake
  • Clear Fork of Guyandotte River
  • Coopers Rock Lake
  • Cranberry River
  • Deer Creek (Pocahontas)
  • Desert Fork
  • Dog Run Lake (Upper and Lower Lakes)
  • East River
  • Elk River (Randolph, Webster)
  • Evitts Run
  • French Creek Pond
  • Gandy Creek
  • Glade Creek of Mann
  • Glade Creek of New River
  • Glady Fork
  • Greenbrier River (Cass)
  • Greenbrier River (Durbin)
  • Kimsey Run Lake
  • Knapps Creek
  • Laurel Fork (Randolph)
  • Laurel Fork of Holly River
  • Left Fork of Holly River
  • Little Clear Creek
  • Little Kanawha Headwaters
  • Lost River
  • Marsh Fork
  • Mash Fork
  • Mash Fork Camp Creek (Children and Class Q)
  • Mason Lake
  • Middle Creek (Berkeley)
  • Middle Wheeling Lake
  • Mill Creek (Berkeley)
  • New Creek
  • New Creek Dam No. 14
  • North Fork Patterson Creek
  • North Fork South Branch
  • Opequon Creek
  • Paint Creek
  • Paint Creek (Catch and Release)
  • Pinnacle Creek
  • Pond Fork
  • Poorhouse Pond
  • R. D. Bailey Tailwaters
  • Right Fork of Little Kanawha
  • Rock Cliff Lake
  • Rocky Marsh Run
  • Shavers Fork (Bemis)
  • Shavers Fork (Lower Section)
  • Shavers Fork (Upper Section)
  • South Branch (Catch and Release)
  • South Branch (Franklin)
  • South Branch (Smoke Hole)
  • Spruce Knob Lake
  • Stonewall Jackson Tailwaters
  • Sugar Creek
  • Summit Lake
  • Sutton Tailwaters
  • Tilhance Creek
  • Trout Run
  • Tuckahoe Lake
  • Tuscarora Creek
  • Tygart Valley River Headwaters
  • Upper Guyandotte River
  • Waites Run
  • Wallback Lake
  • Watoga Lake
  • Williams River

Trout stocking updates are also posted online here and are available by calling the trout stocking hotline at 304-558-3399.

While fishing for trout in West Virginia, all anglers 15 and older are required to have a West Virginia fishing license, trout stamp and valid form of identification.

