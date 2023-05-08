The Saltwell Pumpkin Farm hosts craft show

This craft show was a great way for people to remember his mother’s legacy(Tanner Gilmartin)
By Tanner Gilmartin
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - An art show was held at the Saltwell Pumpkin Farm, honoring former owner Shirley Ash, who passed away last March. Vendors were set up around the farm and were selling items that ranged from candles to crochet. Shirley’s son organized the event to display all of her work. He says this craft show was a great way for people to remember his mother’s legacy.

“Just for them to be able to remember and reflect on the life of my mother,” Ash said.

The Saltwell Pumpkin Farm also hosts a pumpkin festival every fall. Traditionally, they open for the festival in September. If you want to know how you can support the farm and the festival, you can read more about Ash’s story here.

