Shooting under investigation in Morgantown
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 8:43 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Police are investigating a shooting in Monongalia County.
It happened just after 6 p.m. Sunday at 501 Van Voorhis Rd. in Morgantown.
Emergency officials told 5 News one person was reportedly taken to the hospital, but no details about the person or their condition have been released.
Police on scene told 5 News no other information about the shooting would be released while they investigated.
This is a developing story, stick with 5 News for updates as they become available.
