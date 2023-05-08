Shooting under investigation in Morgantown

It happened just after 6 p.m. Sunday at 501 Vanvoorhis Rd. in Morgantown.
MPD investigating shooting on Van Voorhis Road
MPD investigating shooting on Van Voorhis Road(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 8:43 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Police are investigating a shooting in Monongalia County.

It happened just after 6 p.m. Sunday at 501 Van Voorhis Rd. in Morgantown.

Emergency officials told 5 News one person was reportedly taken to the hospital, but no details about the person or their condition have been released.

Police on scene told 5 News no other information about the shooting would be released while they investigated.

This is a developing story, stick with 5 News for updates as they become available.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Circuit Judge C. Carter Williams
Area judge fined and suspended for 6 months without pay
Buckhannon police searching for missing man
Buckhannon man goes missing, police asking public for help
Area teen was life-flighted to a local hospital after being hit on their bike, apartment...
Teen hit by car, life-flighted to local hospital
The Back Door in Morgantown
Morgantown bar open for decades to close
Upshur County Sheriff’s Department announces sign-on bonus
10 charged in major drug bust, Upshur County sheriff says

Latest News

Tiger
Local attorney helps pay puppy’s medical bill
Michael Moranelli's Sunday Evening Forecast | May 7th, 2023
Michael Moranelli's Sunday Evening Forecast | May 7th, 2023
Area teen was life-flighted to a local hospital after being hit on their bike, apartment...
Teen hit by car, life-flighted to local hospital
#12 WVU Loses to Oklahoma - WDTV Sports