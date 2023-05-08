Shooting under investigation in Morgantown

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Police are investigating a shooting in Monongalia County.

It happened just after 6 p.m. Sunday at 501 Van Voorhis Rd. in Morgantown.

Emergency officials told 5 News one person was reportedly taken to the hospital, but no details about the person or their condition have been released.

Police on scene told 5 News no other information about the shooting would be released while they investigated.

