Strawberry Festival kicks off this Saturday

By John Blashke
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The 81st West Virginia Strawberry Festival is kicking off this weekend.

The lighting of the festival flame is Saturday at 10 a.m. igniting a week’s worth of “Strawberry Freedom” which is this year’s theme.

After that, the dog park will be open to all kinds of furry friends.

Later in the evening the king and queen will be crowned at the West Virginia Wesleyan Chapel.

“Coronation is done, so we have a queen elect she will be officially crowned queen of the strawberry festival at coronation; it’ll be held at Wesleyan Chapel, and it’s open to the public and we’d love to have people come and watch as we crown our king and queen for 2023,” said festival VP Lacey Ramsey.

There are tons of activities planned in Buckhannon throughout the week you can find here.

