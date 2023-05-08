Training facility named in honor of John Romano

NUTTER FORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A dedication ceremony took place at the city park in Nutter Fort on Saturday. The “John R. Romano” youth training facility was unveiled to the public. The facility was dedicated to John Romano, who organized the construction. Romano’s family and friends surprised him by naming the facility after him. Romano told us, although he’s honored to have the project named after him, giving kids a place to practice was the main goal.

“You don’t do these things to have anything named after you,” Romano said. “You do it because you have a passion for it, you want to help the kids.”

The new building will allow local athletes to practice rain or shine, something that isn’t very common in the area. The large facility includes a full baseball field and batting cages.

