Training facility named in honor of John Romano

A dedication ceremony took place at the city park in Nutter Fort
A dedication ceremony took place at the city park in Nutter Fort
A dedication ceremony took place at the city park in Nutter Fort(Tanner Gilmartin)
By Tanner Gilmartin
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NUTTER FORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A dedication ceremony took place at the city park in Nutter Fort on Saturday. The “John R. Romano” youth training facility was unveiled to the public. The facility was dedicated to John Romano, who organized the construction. Romano’s family and friends surprised him by naming the facility after him. Romano told us, although he’s honored to have the project named after him, giving kids a place to practice was the main goal.

“You don’t do these things to have anything named after you,” Romano said. “You do it because you have a passion for it, you want to help the kids.”

The new building will allow local athletes to practice rain or shine, something that isn’t very common in the area. The large facility includes a full baseball field and batting cages.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Circuit Judge C. Carter Williams
Area judge fined and suspended for 6 months without pay
MPD investigating shooting on Van Voorhis Road
UPDATE: Man killed in Morgantown shooting
Area teen was life-flighted to a local hospital after being hit on their bike, apartment...
Teen hit by car, life-flighted to local hospital
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
UPDATE: Buckhannon man found safe, unharmed, officials say
A family of an eighth-grade student is seeking $10 million after he was reportedly forced to...
Family seeking $10M from school after son forced to play cotton-picking game

Latest News

This craft show was a great way for people to remember his mother’s legacy
The Saltwell Pumpkin Farm hosts craft show
Ciera Gillespie and Thomas Cunningham
Buckhannon couple involved in ‘shaken baby’ case indicted
Tyler Carroll was seriously injured after being hit along I-79 South near mile marker 59 around...
Major delays expected on I-79 in Marion, Mon Counties
DEA seizes 1.76M deadly doses of Fentanyl in region including West Virginia