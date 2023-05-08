Warm temperatures, rain to start the work week!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will start the work week with seasonable, warm temperatures, cloudy skies and rain chances. As for how long the rain chances will stick around, and what the rest of the week will be like, find out in the video above!

A low-pressure system is pushing through the Central US today, lifting moisture and warm air into West Virginia. As a result, this afternoon, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, with light winds and highs in the low-70s. Then around 8 PM, scattered showers and thunderstorms will push into North-Central West Virginia. Some of them could produce strong wind gusts and heavy rain, which could cause problems. So we’re watching carefully. Most of the stronger thunderstorms should push out overnight, leaving more scattered showers. By that time, expect about 0.5″ to 1″ of rainfall in some areas. Besides that, expect mostly cloudy skies, light winds and lows in the upper-50s. Then tomorrow, any leftover showers should push out by the late-morning hours, leaving partly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Besides that, winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the 60s. Then a high-pressure system will settle in from Canada into West Virginia on Wednesday and Thursday, resulting in clear skies and highs in the 70s on both days. Thereafter, a warm front, kickstarted by a low-pressure system in the Great Plains, will settle into West Virginia on Friday and the weekend, with the low-pressure system out west pushing into our region Sunday night. As a result, scattered showers, and even a few thunderstorms, will push into our region, so you may want an umbrella and extra time on the roads. All the while, temperatures will reach the 70s over the weekend, around average for this time of year. In short, tonight will bring rain, the middle of the week will be warm and sunny, and the weekend will be rainy.

Today: Partly cloudy skies. West-southwest winds of 5-10 mph. High: 79.

Tonight: Thunderstorms between 8 PM to midnight, then scattered showers, with a slight chance of thunderstorms, overnight. Low: 60.

Tuesday: Scattered showers, with a slight chance of thunderstorms, in the morning and afternoon. West-northwest winds of 10-15 mph. High: 69.

Wednesday: Sunny skies. High: 74.

