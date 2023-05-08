Weston gets $300K grant to demolish old buildings

By John Blashke
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Dilapidated buildings are coming down in Weston. The city was given a $300-thousand grant from the state to get rid of eye sores.

This building behind the city municipal building has been abandoned for more than a decade.

The State Auditor, J.B. McCuskey says this is an important first step to begin beautifying and developing our cities.

“The community of Weston will be able to hold their chin up a little higher and say, ‘You know what the government’s meeting us halfway and you know I’ve been here 25-30-40 years: working, paying my taxes, cutting my lawn, keeping my house painted, right? And now the government is doing the exact same thing for the town that’s around them,’ and I think that’s meaningful,” said McCuskey.

The McCuskey says the grant will fund 9 other demolitions throughout the city.

