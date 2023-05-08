Workforce shortages, forensic group homes among topics discussed in Interim Health and Human Services Accountability Committee meeting

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - The interim committee on Health and Human Resources Accountability convened at Marshall University on May 7 to hear presentations from Department of Health and Human Resources Officials.

Christina Mullins, DHHR’s Deputy Secretary of Mental Health and Substance Use Disorders, discussed West Virginia’s behavioral health continuum of care as overseen by DHHR. “Just to kind of set the stage about the behavioral health continuum of care in West Virginia, it refers to a range of services and support available for individuals with behavioral health conditions, from prevention and early intervention to treatment and recovery,” Mullins explained.

Mullins said that while DHHR is making ongoing efforts to expand the breadth of their services, including a planned behavioral health unit for children in Clarksburg, the department is plagued by widespread workforce issues. “Workforce shortages, we really have to talk about them, because they’re so pervasive at every level of care, from direct care staff in group homes to psychiatry services,” she said. “We do not have enough of any single workforce type.”

Mullins said that these workforce issues persist even in higher paid positions. She told WTAP about some of the efforts DHHR is making to address the shortages. “We’re offering loan repayment programs,” Mullins said. “We’re trying to work with providers to double down on provider recruitment in high priority areas. But the bottom line is, is that we have real workforce shortages due to low workforce participation rates.”

During her presentation, Mullins said she was concerned that low college enrollments could further exacerbate these workforce issues down the road.

When the floor was opened for question, Cabell County Senator Robert Plymale asked how DHHR could go about providing information about forensic group homes to citizens and elected officials.

Earlier in 2023, DHHR had intended to place forensic group homes in Cabell and Wood Counties. Due to concern from lawmakers, legislation was signed into law that prohibits forensic group homes from being built within one mile of residential areas.

Mullins said the controversy surrounding the planned homes in Wood and Cabell Counties was a good learning experience for DHHR. “We can do a better job of reaching out to our delegates, our county commissioners, our local representatives, as well as key stakeholders, to make sure that we’re getting their input on locations of facilities, and that we’re providing the best education that we can,” Mullins said.

Reflecting on the law that banned forensic group homes in residential areas, Mullins said it was unclear how the new rules would affect the ability of forensic group homes to be built and effectively provide treatment to forensic patients in West Virginia.

