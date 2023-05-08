W.Va artist talks inspiration, meaning behind his Tamarack-featured work

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - West Virginia native Fred Hays, 66- known for his modern and vibrant oil paintings- is heavily featured at Tamarack Marketplace’s newest exhibit, Winner’s Circle: Invitational.

The exhibit opened in the gallery on Saturday, May 6, and showcases the work of artists previously awarded at Tamarack. Several locals are on display, but Hays’ work fills the space with 22 pieces.

WVVA met with Hays following the exhibit’s opening to talk about his oil painting background, his inspiration, and his work’s meaning.

Hays currently lives in Elkview, which sits just a few miles east of Charleston, the capital city. He says he began using oil paints at the age of eight. Today, his work depicts West Virginia, with her picturesque blue mountains, hard-worked fields, and complex people.

“My work is for the people of West Virginia,” Hays shared. “Makes me emotional, but that’s what it’s for...to leave something behind for them.”

With more than 20 paintings being featured at Tamarack, just one can take Hays weeks to paint. He says he spends hours layering the blues, purples and greens of the background with the bright hues of the foreground. Together, the colors mix to grab viewers from where they stand.

“The color has all kinds of emotional values to it...There’s usually a psychological edge in my work. I don’t necessarily say that’s what I’m going to do with it; it just happens. It’s me coming out in it, and it’s through the color.”

Hays and his wife have traveled all over the country, but he says West Virginia remains the most beautiful place he’s ever seen. This makes it easy for him to get a new idea for a painting while completing mundane tasks like driving down a country road or visiting a farmer’s market.

“I grew up here at a time when the culture was much stronger,” he explained. “The Appalachian culture. That’s what I remember, for better or worse. A lot of that’s not happening today. It seems like they’re trying to get away with our culture. I’m one of the few- I would say- that’s trying to keep it going and tell a story about what it is...”

Hays’ work will be viewable and on sale inside the Tamarack gallery until Wednesday, June 14. Tamarack is now open daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

