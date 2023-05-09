Billy “Bill” Brooks Lamb, 80, of Weston, formerly of Alum Bridge, went Home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, May 6, 2023. He passed at his home, surrounded by his loving family, while under the compassionate care of WVU Medicine Hospice. Bill was born in Alum Bridge on May 12, 1942, a son of the late Charles Burr Lamb and Sarah Lacy Lamb. In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by seven brothers: Harold, Harry Ronald, Bob, Orval, Jack, Jerry, and Charles Lamb; three sisters: Joan Myers Burkhammer, Eileen Bailey, and Norma Jackson; his mother-in-law; father-in-law; and several sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, and nephews. On August 27, 1994, Bill married Carylon Kay Allen and together they shared forty-three wonderful years. She will miss him dearly. Forever cherishing their memories of Bill are his wife, Carylon Allen Lamb of Weston; one daughter, Lacy Harbert and husband, Derek, of Jane Lew; the joys of his life, his two grandchildren: Greyson and Sawyer of Jane Lew; and several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, and nephews. Bill was employed as a laborer for Terry Hardman and Butcher Layfield along with several other various jobs. His faith was very important to him. Bill attended Rock Grove Baptist Church. Most of all, Bill cherished time spent with his family, especially his grandchildren. The love Bill had for his family will be carried in their hearts for many years to come. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made directly to Pat Boyle Funeral Home, PO Box 569, Jane Lew, WV, 26378, to aid with final expenses. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, May 11, 2023. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 12, 2023 in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Ben Hall officiating. Interment will follow at Rock Grove Cemetery in Linn, WV. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Billy “Bill” Brooks Lamb. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.