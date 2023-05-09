Coca-Cola workers strike across West Virginia

Coca-Cola Consolidated workers represented by the Teamsters Local 175 union started striking around 2:30 in the morning on May 9.
Coca-Cola workers strike across West Virginia
Coca-Cola workers strike across West Virginia(Chase Campbell, WTAP)
By Chase Campbell
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Coca-Cola Consolidated workers represented by the Teamsters Local 175 union started striking around 2:30 in the morning on May 9, according to union president Ken Hall, with picket lines in Saint Albans, Bluefield, Logan, Parkersburg, and Clarksburg.

Hall said they’re striking because the company has failed to resolve grievances from employees in a timely manner. Among those grievances, Hall said, is a long history of the company shorting employees on their pay checks. “It got so bad during the pandemic that we actually from our local union wrote checks to some of the workers because they didn’t get any checks,” he said.

Hall said the company has also brought in out-of-state supervisors that have been doing the work of union members.

Beyond those grievances, Buddy Daily and Allen Roach, workers at the picket line in Parkersburg, said they’re concerned about policies put forth in the company’s recent contract proposal. “This is the worst contract I’ve seen,” Daily told WTAP. “I’ve been there, like I say, 46 years. They even had a professional mediator come in, they won’t even talk to them.”

Allen Roach said the new contract would cost the jobs of drivers who currently deliver Coca-Cola products to Sheetz locations, turning those jobs over to an out-of-state third party. “There’s not enough jobs in West Virginia as it is.” he said. “For them to bring in out-of-state workers to do the job? It just can’t happen.”

Ken Hall said that while this strike is over the pay and supervisor grievances, not the contract, failing to resolve the contract issues could lead to another strike down the line. Roach said he’s eager to see the grievances resolved. “Come to the table,” he said. “We’re ready. We’re ready to go. We’re ready to go back to work.”

Coca-Cola Consolidated released this statement to WTAP:

“We’re disappointed the union decided to take our teammates out on strike but remain committed to working with them on an equitable resolution. We have a solid plan in place to continue serving our customers.”

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skylar Neese's family during Tuesday's parole hearing for Rachel Shoaf
Parole denied for teen’s murderer
Charged 05/09/2023
SHERIFF: Woman dies after drunk boyfriend runs her over
Medical Examiner responds to multi-car crash in Grafton
Photo shows a café latte shake from the Clarksburg Nutrition Facebook page
New restaurant prepares for opening in Clarksburg
Anthony Gassett
Man charged with punching 6-year-old child in Buckhannon

Latest News

Attorney General Morrisey said it's important to educate the public about this deadly substance.
W.Va. AG reiterates warning on dangers of fentanyl
Multiple Bridgeport projects under consideration
Multiple Bridgeport projects under consideration
Michael Moranelli's Tuesday Evening Forecast | May 9th, 2023
Michael Moranelli's Tuesday Evening Forecast | May 9th, 2023
Multiple Bridgeport projects under consideration
Multiple Bridgeport projects under consideration
Parole denied for teen’s murderer