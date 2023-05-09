Coca-Cola workers strike across West Virginia

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Coca-Cola Consolidated workers represented by the Teamsters Local 175 union started striking around 2:30 in the morning on May 9, according to union president Ken Hall, with picket lines in Saint Albans, Bluefield, Logan, Parkersburg, and Clarksburg.

Hall said they’re striking because the company has failed to resolve grievances from employees in a timely manner. Among those grievances, Hall said, is a long history of the company shorting employees on their pay checks. “It got so bad during the pandemic that we actually from our local union wrote checks to some of the workers because they didn’t get any checks,” he said.

Hall said the company has also brought in out-of-state supervisors that have been doing the work of union members.

Beyond those grievances, Buddy Daily and Allen Roach, workers at the picket line in Parkersburg, said they’re concerned about policies put forth in the company’s recent contract proposal. “This is the worst contract I’ve seen,” Daily told WTAP. “I’ve been there, like I say, 46 years. They even had a professional mediator come in, they won’t even talk to them.”

Allen Roach said the new contract would cost the jobs of drivers who currently deliver Coca-Cola products to Sheetz locations, turning those jobs over to an out-of-state third party. “There’s not enough jobs in West Virginia as it is.” he said. “For them to bring in out-of-state workers to do the job? It just can’t happen.”

Ken Hall said that while this strike is over the pay and supervisor grievances, not the contract, failing to resolve the contract issues could lead to another strike down the line. Roach said he’s eager to see the grievances resolved. “Come to the table,” he said. “We’re ready. We’re ready to go. We’re ready to go back to work.”

Coca-Cola Consolidated released this statement to WTAP:

“We’re disappointed the union decided to take our teammates out on strike but remain committed to working with them on an equitable resolution. We have a solid plan in place to continue serving our customers.”

