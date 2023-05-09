Elkins man pleads guilty to having more than 300 grams of meth

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - An Elkins man has pleaded guilty to having more than 300 grams of crystal methamphetamine and a firearm.

43-year-old Joshua Cave pleaded guilty on Tuesday to possession and firearms charges, according to United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld.

According to court documents, Cave had 338 grams of methamphetamine and a hunting rifle found during search warrants executed at his home and a storage unit.

Cave is prohibited from having firearms because of two prior convictions in Randolph County Magistrate Court.

Cave is facing up to 20 years in prison for the drug charge and up to 10 years for the firearms charge. He is currently being held at the Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

Cave will be sentenced at a later date.

A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

This case was investigated by the Mountain Region Drug Task Force.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen Warner is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael John Aloi presided.

