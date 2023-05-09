Fat Angelo’s set to open new location in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A growing pizza business that started in Pennsylvania and filtered its way into West Virginia will be calling Bridgeport home beginning on Wednesday.

Fat Angelo’s will be opening their newest location on Thompson Dr. in Bridgeport on Wednesday, according to the social media post below.

It will be next to Mountain Man Axe Throwing, its sole food provider.

“We’ll do primarily delivery and pickup and we’ll have a few tables inside, but it’s not a full-service sit-down restaurant,” Bria McKown, the owner, said in January. “We will also have a little concrete patio for someone what wants to grab a pizza or a hoagie and enjoy a nice day eating outside.”

McKown said Fat Angelo’s Bridgeport location will be the same as the two other locations in Monongalia County.

This will be the company’s 11th location.

