Glasgow Chief remembers his grandmother while battling mausoleum fire

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - When Glasgow Volunteer Fire Chief Marty Glasgow returns from a particularly tough call, he thinks of his late grandmother, Kathleen, a lifelong Glasgow resident and strong supporter of the fire department.

“She was a pillar of the community. Everybody went to her home to eat, she was the king of gossip for here in town, she kept everyone informed when the fire alarm went off and where we were going and let everybody know what was going on,” he said with a grin Monday. “She was in her 90s, and she kept everybody going. She knew everything. Everything was going on with everybody’s business, so she didn’t let new secrets lie.”

One of those tough calls came Saturday when Glasgow, the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office, among other crews, responded to a fire at a mausoleum at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens.

While serving as the incident commander for the fire, Blankenship realized the area affected by the flames was in the section where Kathleen was laid to rest.

“You got to handle all the operations and you know you’re on outside and the crews that we had you know from not only my department but the mutual aid departments that done the interior tack trust very well, and I trust that they were going to do the right things, and they did do the right things,” he explained. “There was very minimal damage and for the amount of fire load that was there, and the amount of damage the crews did an excellent job.”

The cemetery’s parent company, Everstory Partners, said in a news release Sunday that the early stages of the investigation indicate the cause of the fire was electrical and accidental. Blankenship said the Fire Marshal will determine the official cause.

WSAZ followed up with questions Monday including how many, if any crypts or final remains were damaged in the fire and what the procedure is for a situation like this? A spokesperson declined to answer any questions and said new information will be made available in a later news release as more information becomes available.

“I understand what everybody’s going through. I mean, first off is you know, if you can’t see for yourself, and then you’re going off the words with everyone else,” Blankenship said.

“Everything that they’re doing, I feel short, you know, me having a family member there. I feel that they’re doing everything in the right direction and everything else,” he said.

“It just takes time you got to get the fire marshals doing their investigation, and DHHR was working on the cemetery’s side, so it just takes time. And I feel confident that everything will be done in a fast orderly fashion and are vigorously moving towards the right thing to do.”

Questions regarding remains can be directed to Kanawha Memorial Gardens at 304-833-3832.

