Man charged with punching 6-year-old child in Buckhannon

Anthony Gassett
Anthony Gassett(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - A man has been charged in Upshur County after authorities say he punched a six-year-old child with a closed fist.

Officers went to a mobile home park in Buckhannon on Monday where a six-year-old child was bleeding from the left side of his head, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers say they spoke to one of the child’s parents who said 55-year-old Anthony Gassett had been yelling at children all day.

Gassett allegedly “went crazy” when he was confronted by the child’s parent and punched both the parent and the six-year-old with a closed fist.

Authorities say when Gassett punched the child, his head “busted open” when it hit a nearby counter.

Gassett has been charged with child neglect resulting in injury and domestic battery. He is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $30,000 bond.

Charged 05/09/2023
SHERIFF: Woman dies after drunk boyfriend runs her over

