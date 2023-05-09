Medical Examiner responds to multi-car crash in Grafton

(MGN)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Medical Examiner is one of several agencies that responded to a crash in Grafton Tuesday afternoon.

Crews responded to the crash on George Washington Hwy. in Grafton around noon on Tuesday, according to the Harrison/Taylor County 911 Center.

Officials say three cars were involved in the crash, and four people were taken to United Hospital Center for treatment. Their conditions are unknown.

The Medical Examiner was one of the responding agencies to the crash, but authorities were unable to confirm if there was a fatality.

Other responding agencies include Grafton and Bridgeport Fire Departments and Flemington, Bridgeport, and Taylor County EMS.

The West Virginia State Police is investigating the crash.

As of 1:15 p.m., officials say the roadway remains shut down as investigators reconstruct the crash and crews clean up the accident scene.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

