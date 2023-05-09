Morgantown police investigating shooting at bar

(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities are investigating an early Sunday shooting at a Morgantown bar.

Officers from the Morgantown Police Department say they responded to a shooting at Liquid Lounge on Walnut St. around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

Authorities say they found 27-year-old Naryan Dhanraj, of Queens, New York, inside the bar with a gunshot wound to his groin.

Dhanraj was taken to the hospital, officers said. His current condition is unknown.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Morgantown Police Department at 304-284-7496.

Charged 05/09/2023
SHERIFF: Woman dies after drunk boyfriend runs her over

