Multiple Bridgeport projects under consideration

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport city officials devised what they call a master plan for updates to the city pool grounds by the Benedum Civic Center. It’s a year in the making for the plans that could see improvements to the pool’s parking lot, lounging areas, and athletic areas for basketball and pickleball. City manager, Brian Newton, says these plans were handled with consideration for community members’ needs.

“We really wanted to reach out to the public to find out exactly what they would like.”

The updates will provide a more modern look and more space for an eventual new pool.

“Eventually what we want to do is replace the pool,” Newton said. “probably in the next 5 to 7 years, we’ll replace the pool.”

The city pool isn’t the only area in the community to see updates, the bridge has also received funding to add a temporary ice-skating arena. While it is still early in the development process, an ice-skating arena will add to the list of community activities. A local, Jaime Chandler, says that she is looking forward to the new rink.

“I think that’s a great idea,” Chandler said. “I think it’ll be fun for the family and kids and grandkids will love it.”

Newton said that there will be phases to the master plan. While there’s nothing set in stone as far as time, Newton says it will likely be years before they’re completely finished.

